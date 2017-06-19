Police nab serial car snatcher, thief in Bayelsa – The Nation Newspaper
Police nab serial car snatcher, thief in Bayelsa
The Nation Newspaper
A dismissed soldier, John Andrew, has been arrested by the police for allegedly being part of a syndicate responsible for snatching vehicles with master keys in Bayelsa and other states across the country. Andrew, who admitted his involvement in many …
