Police Name Two of The Three London Bridge Attackers

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Two of the three men who carried out Saturday night’s terror attack in London have been named by police. The first, Pakistan-born Khuram Butt, 27, of Barking, London, had been known to police and MI5 but there had not been any intelligence about an attack. The other attacker was Rachid Redouane, 30, from Barking, who…

