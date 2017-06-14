Police neglects their own, trainees allegedly exposed to hunger, frustration

Police Training School (PTS) in Odukpani local government area of Cross River state is facing serious degradation. There is hunger, starvation, frustration on the faces of the trainees. They are currently undergoing terrible experiences occasioned by poor feeding condition, lack of portable drinking water, alleged extortion by the authorities and poor hostel accommodation, among others. […]

