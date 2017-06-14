Police officer dies in accident, 4 others injured ( Read full story )

Pages Navigation Menu

A Police officer identified as Sgt. Rafiu Olaoye who is attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Ogun has been confirmed dead while four of his colleagues sustained injuries in an accident at Showo village on the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway. This was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency …

