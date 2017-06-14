Police officer dies in accident, 4 others injured ( Read full story )

A Police officer identified as Sgt. Rafiu Olaoye who is attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Ogun has been confirmed dead while four of his colleagues sustained injuries in an accident at Showo village on the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway. This was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency …

The post Police officer dies in accident, 4 others injured ( Read full story ) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

