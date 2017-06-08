Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police On Red Alert Over Evacuation Ultimatum To Ibos

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The police on Wednesday said they had deployed detectives to arrest northern youths, who ordered Ibo to leave the North before October 1, 2017. The groups had, on Tuesday, issued a three-month ultimatum to people of Igbo extraction, resident in all 19 states in the North, to leave or be forced out before October 1,…

The post Police On Red Alert Over Evacuation Ultimatum To Ibos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.