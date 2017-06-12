Police Parade Billionaire Kidnapper, Evans, Gang In Lagos

By GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

The Nigerian Police Force yesterday made good its promise to parade Nigeria’s billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike, alias Evans and members of his gang, even as they disclosed their victims and the ransom collected at various times.

In the full glare of everybody that stormed the police command to have glimpse of the suspects, the police also unveiled a woman, Ogechi Amadi as one of the gang members.

According to the police, “Ogechi Amadi is the woman who rented the house and cooks for the kidnappers and their victims in the camp.”

Evans, the kingpin was arrested in his mansion in Magodo estate in Lagos on Saturday by the police Joint Special Forces led by the Intelligence Response Team, the Lagos State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Technical and Intelligent Unit of the Force under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State.

The police described Evans, a native of Nnewi, “as the vicious leader of a highly organised kidnap-for-ransom syndicate and criminal gang terrorising and responsible for several kidnap of notable/prominent Nigerians in Lagos State, including the Western, Eastern, South-South and some Northern States”.

“He has his gangs active and spread across these mentioned states,” the police said.

After an intense gun battle that lasted several hours, Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike and his gang were overpowered by the Superior Fire Power of the Joint Special Forces and he was arrested at Magodo Estate, in Ikeja Lagos.

“Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike a.k.a EVANS was first declared wanted in August, 2013 when he masterminded the attempted kidnap of Chief Vincent Obianudo , the owner of Young Shall Grow Motors in Festac, Lagos, where a Policeman attached to the victim foiled the attack and killed three of Evans gang members but also lost his life in the process. Some of Evans gang members were subsequently arrested, but he regrouped after with several gangs and became more vicious and unleashed terror in the mentioned States of the Federation.

“Evans and his gang keep their victims kidnapped in Lagos Area at House No. 21 Prophet Asaye Close New Igando, Lagos State until the ransom is paid to him.

“Ransom money are paid to him in Millions of Dollars, some victims are kept for upward of six to seven months until the last penny is paid. He never reduces his tagged ransom money. None of his gang members knows his house.

Evans gang members and weapons of war Evans gang members and weapons of war

On how he operates , the police added that, “In every kidnap attack he has a separate armed group that kidnapped victim with him and has another armed group who takes over the victim to their hideouts and prevent them from escaping. The members of the two ‘2’ groups don’t know each other. They complied with Evans instructions.

“Evans, and the dreaded vampire who died during a gun duel with the Police Special Forces led by IRT and Imo State Police Command in a forest in River State early this year are axis of evil in kidnappings in Southern Nigerian States and some Northern States. This is a huge success for the Nigeria Police Force. The Force will build on this success and continue to prevent kidnap cases and criminality generally in the country, and ensure prompt detection of those crimes that cannot be prevented, and also ensure that perpetrators are arrested, investigated and prosecuted”.

The Police listed Evans property to include ,”two Mansions in Magodo GRA Phase 2 worth about three hundred million naira (N300,000,000). He also has two (2) House in the Highbrow area of Accra City in Ghana among many other properties such as exotic cars, expensive watches, Jewelries e.t.c, he bought from the ransom.”

He was said to have kidnapped Mbarikatta William Uboma, 35, kidnapped June 16th, 2012 at about 11.am on his arrival from Hungary while he was close to his house.

“He was in his Toyota Car 2010 model in company of his brother to drop him at his house when a Passat car emerged from nowhere and blocked his car. They blindfolded him and forcefully abducted him to an unknown destination. They later demanded a ransom of N10M. However, N2M was later paid while they collected other personal accessories. He was finally dropped at Okota on the third day.”

