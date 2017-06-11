Police parade, list exploits of Nigeria’s most wanted kidnap kingpin

The Police on Sunday paraded Nigeria’s most wanted kidnap kingpin, Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike, popularly known as Evans alongside six of his commanders in Abuja on Sunday. According to the Police, Evans, a native of Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State is the vicious leader of a highly organized kidnap for ransom syndicate and criminal gang terrorizing and responsible for several kidnap of notable/prominent Nigerians in Lagos State, including the Western, Eastern, South-South and some Northern States. He has his gangs active and spread across these mentioned states.

