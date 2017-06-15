Police say death toll in London tower block fire rises to 17

Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said on Thursday that the death toll in the blaze that engulfed a residential tower in west London has climbed up to 17 lives and is expected to rise further. “Thirty-seven people remain in hospital, including 17 in critical condition, Cundy said. London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton said it…

The post Police say death toll in London tower block fire rises to 17 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

