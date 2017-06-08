Police say explosive device thrown into U.S. embassy compound in Kiev

Kiev – The police said a device exploded in the U.S. embassy compound in Ukraine’s capital Kiev in the early hours of Thursday.

The police said that no one was injured in the attack.

Authorities added that an attacker threw the device over the embassy’s fence just after midnight.

Police called the attack a terrorist act.

