Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police say Indian woman gang-raped, baby thrown to death from autorickshaw

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The police said on Tuesday that three men allegedly gang-raped a woman in an autorickshaw near New Delhi after throwing her nine-month daughter off the vehicle to her death. According to Gurgaon police chief Sandeep Khirwar said, the crime occurred in Delhi’s suburbs of Gurgaon when the 21-year old woman boarded an autorickshaw in which […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.