Police say Indian woman gang-raped, baby thrown to death from autorickshaw

The police said on Tuesday that three men allegedly gang-raped a woman in an autorickshaw near New Delhi after throwing her nine-month daughter off the vehicle to her death. According to Gurgaon police chief Sandeep Khirwar said, the crime occurred in Delhi’s suburbs of Gurgaon when the 21-year old woman boarded an autorickshaw in which […]

