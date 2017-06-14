Police say six die in London tower fire, toll expected to rise
Fire engulfed the 24-storey block of flats in central London in the early hours of Wednesday.
The post Police say six die in London tower fire, toll expected to rise appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!