Police smash gang that killed US Army officer in Aba

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—A notorious kidnap gang, which members killed a United States-based Army Officer, Chuks Mbaeri Okebata, at Mbieri, Imo State in December 2016, has been shot dead by the Police in Aba.

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Leye Oyebade, who confirmed the incident, said the leader of the gang, popularly known as Obere, was shot dead when his gang engaged the Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad in a gun battle at Ukpakiri area, along Aba-Ikot Ekpene Highway.

Oyebade told Vanguard that Obere was arrested by the team acting on a tip-off at Okai Item, Bende Local Government Area, adding that he had confessed to the killing of two policemen at Orji Uzor Kalu Bridge, Aba, as well as four members of the Abia Vigilante Services.

Oyebade said the gang was also behind the killing of a US-based Army officer, one Chuks Mbaeri Okebata, who visited his home town, Mbieri, Imo State in December 2016.

He disclosed that the Police patrol van was riddled with bullets, while an officer sustained injuries in the crossfire.

According to him, “the team, led by the suspect towards arresting his gang members and recovering their weapons, was attacked by hoodlums suspected to be his gang members.

“During the shootout, the suspect was caught up in a cross-fire, while one of the detectives sustained injuries and the patrol van riddled with bullets.”

He said the Command’s Tactical Response Squad has been drafted to assist in tracking down the fleeing gang members and urged residents to volunteer information about anyone with bullet wounds.

The post Police smash gang that killed US Army officer in Aba appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

