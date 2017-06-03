Police Tighten Security in Calabar, Following Kidnap of Hit FM Boss

The Nigerian Police has tightened security in Calabar, Cross River following the kidnapping of the Chief Executive Officer of Hit FM, Mr. Patrick Ugbe in the city on Thursday. The Nigerian Police has shut down all inlets and outlets into Calabar.

The Commissioner of Police in Cross River State, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, disclosed this yesterday saying efforts are in top gear to ensure the safe release of Ugbe.

No demand for ransom has been made; neither have the abductors gotten in touch with the family, but the Commissioner pleaded for calm as efforts are on to secure his release.

Ironically, Ugbe was kidnapped in Ikot Ansa in Calabar were security was expected to be at red alert for the Acting Vice President, Mr. Yemi Osingajo who was tidying up his two day visit to Cross River state on Thursday night with a town hall meeting at the Calabar International Conference Centre. Details of the kidnap is not clear, but some persons have associated his kidnap with the 2019 governorship race, as speculations are rife that some power brokers in the state are considering him as a possible candidate to challenge the incumbent, Ben Ayade. Ugbe who served as Chief Press Secretary and later, Commissioner for Information under the immediate past governor, Senator Liyel Imoke, was kidnapped at about 9.05pm in Ikot Ansa. He attended a town hall meeting with the acting President at the Calabar International Conference Centre and had his car blocked by some unknown gunmen in an unidentified vehicle on his way back home after the ceremony and was whisked away to an unknown destination. . This week’s visit of the Acting President has been rife with several negative issues as the National Labour Congress had on Tuesday declared an indefinite strike but last minute intervention by the state government ended the one-day-old strike. Same day, the Navy and the police engaged themselves in a bloody clash that left three people dead and vehicles destroyed.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Police Tighten Security in Calabar, Following Kidnap of Hit FM Boss appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

