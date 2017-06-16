Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

Police to give deceased officers in Owerri bank robbery posthumous promotion – Daily Trust

Police to give deceased officers in Owerri bank robbery posthumous promotion
The Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Chris Ezike, said he had recommended posthumous promotion for two police officers who died while repelling robbery attack on a bank. Ezike told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri that another policeman, …
