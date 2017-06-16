Police to give deceased officers in Owerri bank robbery posthumous promotion – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Police to give deceased officers in Owerri bank robbery posthumous promotion
Daily Trust
The Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Chris Ezike, said he had recommended posthumous promotion for two police officers who died while repelling robbery attack on a bank. Ezike told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri that another policeman, …
