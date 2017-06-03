Police urge public to shun offer of drinks from unknown persons

Police in Enugu have advised drivers and passengers to shun offers of drinks and suya meat from unknown persons at motor parks and other public areas.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Ebere Amaraizu, gave the advice in a statement issued in Enugu on Saturday.

Amaraizu explained that recent intelligence showed that some unscrupulous persons were using the new contrivance to steal people’s property.

He said intelligence revealed that the swindlers usually offered passengers, tricycle and taxi-cab operators ‘‘drugged or poisoned bottled or sachet water, fruit juice, soft drinks and suya.

‘‘This usually makes their victims to feel weak and sleepy thereby giving way for the mischief-maker to steal the tricycle or taxi-cab as well as valuables of the targeted passenger(s) or co-traveller(s) ’’, he said.

The PPRO urged the public to be properly guided by the antics of these evil-minded people so as not to find themselves in unpleasant circumstances.

‘‘Police operatives in partnership with sister security agencies and relevant stakeholders have been directed to fish out those in this unlawful habit with a view to bringing them to book’’, he added.

The post Police urge public to shun offer of drinks from unknown persons appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

