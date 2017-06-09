Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police urges schools to increase level of security

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

13 days after the abduction of six pupils of Igbonla Model College, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, has called on school proprietors to support the government in the fight against insecurity in schools. He added that schools should embrace adequate security measures to combat the threat of insecurity. Owoseni stated during …

The post Police urges schools to increase level of security appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.