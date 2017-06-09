Police urges schools to increase level of security

13 days after the abduction of six pupils of Igbonla Model College, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, has called on school proprietors to support the government in the fight against insecurity in schools. He added that schools should embrace adequate security measures to combat the threat of insecurity. Owoseni stated during …

