Policeman Attached To NDDC’s MD Feared Dead In Auto Crash

One the policemen attached to Mr Nsima Ekere, Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has been feared dead in a motor accident involving the commission’s convoy.

The incident was said to have occurred on Thursday at the Akwa Ibom axis of Calabar-Ituran when the convoy ran into a trailer.

The Director of Corporate Affairs, NDDC, Mr Toye Abosede, who confirmed the incident, said that the managing director was on his way to Calabar to receive the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The acting president begins a two-day visit to Cross River on Thursday.

Abosede, in a statement released in Uyo, said that the pilot vehicle conveying police escort was smashed in the incident and that one of the policemen was feared dead.

He said that other policemen injured in the crash were taken to the nearby hospital and were responding to treatment.

“Members of the entourage in other vehicles were unhurt in the unfortunate incident. Unfortunately, one of the policemen could not be saved,” Abosede said. (NAN)

The post Policeman Attached To NDDC’s MD Feared Dead In Auto Crash appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

