Policeman Attached To NDDC’s MD Feared Dead In Auto Crash – Leadership Newspapers

Leadership Newspapers

Policeman Attached To NDDC's MD Feared Dead In Auto Crash
One the policemen attached to Mr Nsima Ekere, Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has been feared dead in a motor accident involving the commission's convoy. The incident was said to have occurred on Thursday at the …
