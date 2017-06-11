Pages Navigation Menu

Policeman shoots wife, maid, kills self in Nasarawa

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Nasarawa State Police Command said on Sunday that a policeman, Sgt. Thomas Agada, had in the early hours of the day, shot and killed himself at Masaka in Karu Local Government Area of the state. The command’s spokesman, DSP Kennedy Idirisu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia that late Agada served at the Police command in the FCT, but resided at Masaka, where the incident occurred.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

