Policeman shoots wife, maid, kills self in Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Police Command said on Sunday that a policeman, Sgt. Thomas Agada, had in the early hours of the day, shot and killed himself at Masaka in Karu Local Government Area of the state. The command’s spokesman, DSP Kennedy Idirisu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia that late Agada served at the Police command in the FCT, but resided at Masaka, where the incident occurred.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

