Policemen arrests two murderers, rescue other victims

The Niger State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of two men in connection with the death of one Rogo Azozo, who killed Bulus Musa of the same address, over misunderstanding between them in Magama Local Government Area. It was learnt that Azozo inflicted multiple cuts on Musa which led to his death on …

The post Policemen arrests two murderers, rescue other victims appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

