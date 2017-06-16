Policemen seek exclusion from pension scheme

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—Retired police officers in Kwara State, on the platform of Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria, ARPON, have called for their exclusion from the Contributory Pension Scheme, saying it is detrimental to their interest.

Chairman of the group, CSP Yakubu Abdul (retd.), made the call in a statement in Ilorin, yesterday.

He said: “We are using this medium to express our willingness and desire as police pensioners under this scheme, to be excluded from the Contributory Pension Scheme.

“We, police pensioners, know where the shoe is pinching us. The scheme is seriously dealing with us. The much-anticipated benefit of the contributory pension scheme we (police pensioners) are operating now has turned out to be a mirage.”

He commended members of the House of Representatives for passing the bill for an Act to amend the Pension Reform Act 2014, to exclude members of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Customs and Immigration Service from the application of Contributory Pension Scheme and other related matters.

