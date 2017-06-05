Politicians link Mumias staff killing to illegal sugar imports – K24 TV
|
K24 TV
|
Politicians link Mumias staff killing to illegal sugar imports
K24 TV
Three MPs and two National Super Alliance (Nasa) principals have linked the killing of Mumias Sugar Company legal officer Ronald Lubya (pictured) to illegal sugar imports and political campaigns funding. And addressing a news conference in Nairobi …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!