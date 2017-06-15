Pages Navigation Menu

‘Politicians Use NDDC To Loot Funds’ – Wike Tells US Ambassador

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

Wike: NDDC Used To Loot Election Funds. Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike yesterday told the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington that the NDDC has derailed from its core mandate of developing the Niger Delta to a fund raising agency for politicians who want to contest elections. He said: “NDDC is a fund raising commission for …

