Politics No Automatic Ticket For Buhari in 2019 – APC – Nigerian Bulletin
|
Nigerian Bulletin
|
Politics No Automatic Ticket For Buhari in 2019 – APC
Nigerian Bulletin
The ruling All Progressives Party, APC, has said that there will be no automatic ticket for President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019. buhari campaign.PNG Chairman of the North West Zone of the All Progressives Congress, who made this known added that …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!