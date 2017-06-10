Politics Patience Jonathan’s N2bn Hotel Seized by EFCC – Nigerian Bulletin
Patience Jonathan's N2bn Hotel Seized by EFCC
Several properties belonging to former First Lady Patience Jonathan have been seized by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Punch reports. Among them is a five-storey hotel is located near Setraco Construction Company, beside Mabushi …
