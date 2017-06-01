Poorly ventilated homes fertile for pneumonia infection —Paediatrician

Living in poorly ventilated apartments can predispose people, especially children to contracting pneumonia, a Paediatrician, Dr Samson Olori, has said.

Olori of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.‎

‎The doctor also warned that pneumonia could be very deadly, if not treated on time.

According to him, pneumonia is an infection that affects the airways, specifically the lungs, and it is more common among children under five years as well as the elderly.

“Actually, no age group is exempt from the condition, but it is something that is very common among the under five children.

‎”This is because their immunity is not well developed like the adults and they do not have control over their hygiene.

“These children are also exposed to crowded environments and in the process of interacting with one another, they contract the infection because it is an air borne disease.”‎

Olori also identified cold weather as one of the predisposing factors to pneumonia, saying that during the harmattan and rainy season children come down with pneumonia infection.‎

“This is because the cilia that helps to fight against some of the organisms may not be able to function well due cold.

“Also during the dry season, children may breathe in some of those organisms that have been released into the air thereby come down with the disease.

‎

“‎The dryness also makes the rooms have a lot of dust, which may carry these organisms and when children are exposed, they are likely to contract the disease.”‎

The paediatrician listed the early symptoms of pneumonia to include fever, loss of appetite, chest pain and dry cough in children among others.

‎Olori, therefore, urged parents to present their children early in hospital once those symptoms were noticed for proper diagnosis and treatment.

He strongly warned against self-medication and buying drugs over the counter, stressing that the first point of call should be a recognised hospital where the child would receive optimal care.

‎‎The doctor also advised parents to immunize their children, to prevent them from contracting pneumonia infection.(NAN)

