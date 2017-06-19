Pope Francis meets with refugees, says love goes beyond religion – Crux: Covering all things Catholic
Pope Francis meets with refugees, says love goes beyond religion
Pope Francis on Monday evening met with a group representing some 120 refugees welcomed by 38 different communities in Rome after Francis made an appeal on September 6, 2015, for every parish in Europe to host at least one refugee family. Share:.
