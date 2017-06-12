Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pope to Nigerian priests in Ahiara: You’ll be fired if you don’t obey

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Pope Francis has laid down an ultimatum to defiant Nigerian priests in the Nigerian Diocese of Ahiara, Imo state that they will lose their jobs if they don’t obey him and their bishop. The catholicherald.co.uk reports that clergy in Nigerian diocese must write to Holy Father asking for forgiveness by July 9. The report stated that […]

The post Pope to Nigerian priests in Ahiara: You’ll be fired if you don’t obey appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.