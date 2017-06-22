Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Popular actress, Celia Kriel shot by unknown gunmen

Posted on Jun 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular South African actress, Celia Kriel, was shot by unknown gunmen on Wednesday, Buzz SA reports. The actress, who was shot at home in Randburg, is said to be in a critical but stable condition after she was rushed to the hospital. Speaking under anonymity; a paramedic said their health organization responded to a distress […]

Popular actress, Celia Kriel shot by unknown gunmen

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.