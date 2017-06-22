Popular actress, Celia Kriel shot by unknown gunmen

Popular South African actress, Celia Kriel, was shot by unknown gunmen on Wednesday, Buzz SA reports. The actress, who was shot at home in Randburg, is said to be in a critical but stable condition after she was rushed to the hospital. Speaking under anonymity; a paramedic said their health organization responded to a distress […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

