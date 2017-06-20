Popular Beauty Queen remanded in Kirikiri Prison for fraud

The reigning Miss Asaigbo 2016, queen Ugwu Joy is currently in Kirikiri prisons in Lagos. Joy was remanded by a Yaba Magistrate court for alleged involvement in N7.5million fraud. Police investigations revealed that Ugwu Joy had been an alleged serial scammer, duping innocent Nigerians through a visa racket and ponzi scheme. She landed in police …

