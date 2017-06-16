Popular Land Grabber In Lagos Sir K Oluwo Have Been Arrested

The criminal whose real name are Kamorudeen Lamina terrorised the resident of Ikorodu with his land grabbing activities in the area.Landowners, families as well as business owners operative in Ikorodu, Odogunyan, Imota, Agura and other areas of Lagos can attest to the actions of the land grabbing kingpin who has terrorised Ikorodu axis in recent years.

Taskforce tricks him out of his Hideout

He was arrested by a Special Task Force on Land Grabbing set up by the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday, June 15, 2017. The capture of the ‘Omo Onile’ strongman is coming on the heels of the recent moves by the Lagos State Government to curtail the activities of land grabbers in the State.

The Task Force team had been on his trail for a very long time. He was reportedly tricked out of his hiding place in a well-orchestrated operation carried out in the Alausa, Lagos.

Speaking on the development, Chairman of the Lagos State Special Taskforce on Land Grabbing, Mr. Jide Bakare, said his office had received tons of petitions written by innocent residents who have been deprived of their legitimate investment in landed property by the unscrupulous gang of Lamina who had been a thorn in the flesh of his victims.