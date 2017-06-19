Popular Nigerian Comedian Welcomes First Child

Yetunde revealed the news while wishing the new dad a happy father’s day. Emma Oh My God and his wife, Yetunde Shode have welcomed their baby girl, Feranmi. Yetunde shared the happy news on social media in the form of a cute video of the comedian going crazy over his little girl. She captioned the video: “It’s only been …

