Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Popular Nigerian Fashion Designer Rants After An Employee Shelved Work Because Of Early Morning Church Service

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

  Nigerian celebrity designer, Uche Nnaji, have taken to social media to show how ‘angry’ he was after learning that his staff took an excuse to come late to work, because she wants to attend an early morning church service. According to Ouch boss, religion keeps “killing brains from the black race”, here’s what he …

The post Popular Nigerian Fashion Designer Rants After An Employee Shelved Work Because Of Early Morning Church Service appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.