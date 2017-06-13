Pages Navigation Menu

Popular Nollywood Actress Slammed With N100m Lawsuit – Information Nigeria

Popular Nollywood Actress Slammed With N100m Lawsuit
Nigerian actress, Stephanie Okereke might lose a fortune soon after being dragged to court for copyright infringement. Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke, has been slammed with a N100m (about $318,000) lawsuit by an author identified as Daniella …
