Popular singer Dammy Krane arrested in US for fraud

Popular singer, Oyindamola Emmanuel also known as Dammy Krane, has been reportedly arrested in Miami, United States for credit card fraud.

Reports said the singer who is currently based in the US, was arrested last Friday.

He is behind bars pending fulfillment of bail requirements.

The singer was arrested for card fraud, identity fraud (named as Johnson Hunga) and theft (armed and conspiracy).

The singer took to his Twitter account to react to the report, which gained a buzz on the social media, shortly after it broke.

He neither denied nor confirmed the allegations but promised to share the true details in a new song.

Tweeting from the handle, ENTERKRANER?, Krane told his 215,000 followers: “In weird situations like this, you go start to see, who is with you and who isn’t. No fake love.”

“See ehn… Understanding is a three-edged sword. Your side, my side and the truth. Make dem talk.”

“This one, that one, rumour. One time for my fans, new material coming, I go talk everything. God got us, help 1me say amin o.”

There has been no official statement from Dammy Krane’s music label, Hypertek Music, owned by superstar Innocent Idibia better known as 2Baba.

