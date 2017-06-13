Popular Songstress Efya Reveals What Men Sends To Inbox On Social Media

Songstress Efya has disclosed that men fill her inbox on social media with pictures of their manhood with the intent of impressing her.

Over the years, some entertainment personalities have revealed how both male female fans send them pictures of their private parts. Recently, singer Ebony revealed that male fans constantly send her pictures of their manhood.

In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM on the subject, the singer said “A whole lot. It’s interesting, very. I wonder,” when she was about whether she also receives such images like other female celebrities do.

She indicated that anytime she receives such images, she does not delete them but rather sends them to her friends so they can all laugh together about it.

“Did you think I was going to be impressed, well guess what, I’m not but I’m going to keep this and show my friends so we both laugh at you.”

On how she handles men who hit on her, the songstress said “I don’t handle it because the men who are close to me are my friends and men who are my friends will not hit on me. If you are not my friend, you won’t see me”.

Efya is currently promoting her new single ‘until the dawn’ which is receiving massive airplay and reviews across the country and the continent.

