Porto Defender Rafa Soares ‘Flattered’ By Liverpool Speculation

Porto left-back Rafa Soares says he is delighted to be linked with a move to Anfield this summer. However, the Portugal U21 international insists that he wants to establish himself in the Porto first team next season after spending the second half of the previous campaign on loan at both Academica de Coimbra and Rio Ave.

“I know I’ve been followed by English clubs especially after our campaign,” Soares told Omnisport. “Liverpool are a great club and to be linked is an enormous honour for me.

“I’m naturally flattered, but I’m a Porto player and focused on succeeding here. My main goal is to establish myself and get first-team football. I feel ready and confident that after my last season I will be given a chance.”

“I followed Liverpool from a young age and I shiver every time I listen to ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ it’s unique. Liverpool are famous and popular in Portugal where people value the history of a club.”

“I keep my feet on the ground and focus on climbing my way up one step at a time. Fans support and trust me to become a symbol of the club, as I have been here for over 10 years and feel Porto in my bones.

“In 2015-16, it was rumoured Conceicao wanted me to join him in Vitoria Guimaraes — where he was coach at the time — which may mean he trusts and believes in me.”

