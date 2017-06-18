Portugal forest fires kill 62 near Coimbra – BBC News

Pages Navigation Menu

Portugal forest fires kill 62 near Coimbra

Portugal forest fires kill 62 near Coimbra
A catastrophic forest fire in Portugal has claimed at least 62 lives, including four children, officials say. Most died while trying to flee the Pedrógão Grande area, 50 km (30 miles) south-east of Coimbra, in their cars, according to the government
The Latest: 3 days of mourning for Portugal fire victimsWashington Post
Portugal fire victims burned in cars as they fled; 62 killedCNN
At least 62 killed in forest fire still raging in PortugalReuters
MLive.com –Channel NewsAsia –The Guardian –The Australian
all 295 news articles »

