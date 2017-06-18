Portugal forest fires kill 62 near Coimbra – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Portugal forest fires kill 62 near Coimbra
BBC News
A catastrophic forest fire in Portugal has claimed at least 62 lives, including four children, officials say. Most died while trying to flee the Pedrógão Grande area, 50 km (30 miles) south-east of Coimbra, in their cars, according to the government …
The Latest: 3 days of mourning for Portugal fire victims
Portugal fire victims burned in cars as they fled; 62 killed
At least 62 killed in forest fire still raging in Portugal
