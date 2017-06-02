Positive Vibes Only! Davido & Kaffy reunite following 2016 Drama – BellaNaija
Positive Vibes Only! Davido & Kaffy reunite following 2016 Drama
BellaNaija
Kaffy, Davido, Drama, Dancers Almost a year after dancer Kaffy called out music star Davido for disrespecting her and her dancers after practicing endlessly for a performance with him and then getting little or no pay, the two stars have worked things …
