'Potato Pohtato' takes Nigerian acts to Cannes

The Nation Newspaper

AN African comedy movie, 'Potato Pohtato' was one of the contents for which some Nigerian artistes like OC Ukeje and Kemi Lala Akindoju participated at the just concluded Cannes International Film Festival in France. The film, by notable Ghanaian …

AN AFRICAN FILM THAT SETS NEW BOUNDARIES Digital Journal



all 2 news articles »