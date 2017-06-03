Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Potato Pohtato’ takes Nigerian acts to Cannes – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Digital Journal

'Potato Pohtato' takes Nigerian acts to Cannes
The Nation Newspaper
AN African comedy movie, 'Potato Pohtato' was one of the contents for which some Nigerian artistes like OC Ukeje and Kemi Lala Akindoju participated at the just concluded Cannes International Film Festival in France. The film, by notable Ghanaian
AN AFRICAN FILM THAT SETS NEW BOUNDARIESDigital Journal

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.