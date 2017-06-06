Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Potato Potahto breaks glass ceilings at Cannes – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Potato Potahto breaks glass ceilings at Cannes
Vanguard
'POTATO Potahto”, an African marital comedy of errors, based in Ghana and directed by one of Africa's best known female directors, Shirley Frimpong Manso, took the centre stage at the just concluded Cannes film festival, France when it premiered.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.