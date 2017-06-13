Poverty in N’Delta communities- Foundation laments

By Egufe Yafugborhi

OKOSO-GBENE— PRESIDENT of the Women and Youth Empowerment Foundation in Coastal Region Communities/Escravos Ugborodo Women Empowerment Foundation, CROWEF/EWEF, a nongovernmental organization, Mrs. Praise Gbubene Abraham, has expressed surprise at the level of deprivation suffered by rural dwellers, particularly in Niger Delta communities.

Sharing her experience on the group’s food charity mission to Okoso-Gbene, Yenagoa local government area, Bayelsa State, Abalagada community, Ndokwa East local government area and Ogor camp, Patani local government area, both in Delta State, she lamented the abandonment of rural communities by government.

Calling for a constitutional adjustment to guarantee government’s commitment to even development between urban and rural areas, Abraham asserted: “Government concentrates developments with the commonwealth on cities, denying same for the rural regions, particularly; riverine areas that need more attention in order to develop and catch up. The truth is that the system is not fairly structured. The constitution is not structured to cover the length and breadth of this country in terms of development spread.

Shock findings

“Inside the creek villages, there is no good water for the people to drink, no access roads, no health centres and hospitals. Cost of transportation is choking. No safe ferries for the communities.There is near absence of basic schools. No modern farming tools and fertilizers for farmers to carry on their agricultural engagements.”

Mrs. Abraham warned: “The children being denied education and other social amenities which could have prepared them as leaders of tomorrow may become deadly militants like their counterparts, who are now in Sambisa Forest if the neglect by government persists. Government at all tiers and their relevant agencies must seriously ensure that they reach out in unity of purpose to the neglected creek communities and develop same.”.

Collaboration with SWEWO, others

The CROWEF/EWEF charity mission to Delta and Bayelsa communities was in partnership with SWEWO Missionary Foundation. The mission delivered free healthcare and relief materials estimated at millions of naira to beneficiaries.

The effort was supported by Dangote Group, Subaya Metalware/C K S International Limited, Ken-Vee Nigeria Limited, Gazingstock Petroleum Company Limited and Helf-Zibah Trading Company.

Items donated include macaroni and spaghetti, liquid detergents and tablet soap, lanterns, clothes and shoes, cups, plates, umbrella, note books, mathematical sets, writing materials to encourage the less privileged children of those areas educationally. The people were also served up the gospel of Jesus Christ as a panacea for peace in their communities.

Recession takes toll

Dr. Olumor Ejirogene and Dame Daizy Akagbosu (Senior Nurse), who led the health team, attributed the preponderance of high blood pressure amongst the majority peasants in the area to the current economic recession. Remarkably, all who came out for HIV tests were all confirmed negative, a development the NGO termed a testimony of a modest, chaste life being lived by the residents.

Farmers complain of low pricing

Agriculture being the basic means of livelihood, the people complained of poor pricing of agricultural products at harvest season, as well as wastage of same due to poor patronage resulting from transportation bottlenecks.

Mrs. Gbubene-Abraham and Mrs. Akagbosu appealed to the Federal, Delta and Bayelsa State Governments to establish presence in Abalagada, Ogor Camp and Okoso-Gbene communities by investing in agriculture and providing good roads to ease the burden of farmers and give the people a meaningful life.

