Power generation: Buhari initiates revamping of Enugu Coal

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammmadu Buhari, yesterday, kick-started a process towards revamping the abandoned coal deposits in Enugu State. Hide quoted text This is in fulfillment of his 2015 campaign promises to the people of the South-East zone. The process came at a time the House of Representatives rejected the bill for the establishment of South-East Development Commission […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

