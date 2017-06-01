Power Oil takes health campaign to Rivers State NYSC orientation camp

Power Oil has stormed Port Harcourt NYSC Orientation Camp in Rivers State to sensitize the new batch of corp members alongside the members of staff on the significance of leading a healthy lifestyle during the on-going three weeks orientation exercise.

The 2017 Batch B Corp members were taken on a health talk centred on significant factors contributing to a sound and healthy life in relations to the heart. Power Oil presented the platform for the corp members to receive free basic medical check-up, which include BMI, blood pressure, body temperature test, and medical consultation/nutritional advice.

Speaking at the camp, Ms. Omotayo Azeez, Public Relations Manager, Power Oil, said: “As the need to further reach out to more Nigerians becomes more imperative, we are delighted to also partner with the Rivers State National Youth Service Corps by extending our reach to cover more youths, considering the alarming rate of heart complications which we believe could be avoidable through proper enlightenment and regular check-ups.”

“Beyond our community outreach plans, we are also working with the conviction that everyone deserves to benefit from this life impacting project irrespective of localities which is the reason behind the extension drive into other strategic institutions such as churches, mosques and schools and NYSC Camps”.

The post Power Oil takes health campaign to Rivers State NYSC orientation camp appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

