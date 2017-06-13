Power supply can be boosted by 3056 megawatts – NNPC – YNaija
|
YNaija
|
Power supply can be boosted by 3056 megawatts – NNPC
YNaija
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), on Monday said it supplied 689 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, mmscfd, to power plants in March 2017, an equivalent of 3,056 megawatts (MW) of electricity. In a statement in Abuja, the …
NNPC boosts power supply by 3056mw
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!