PPDC decries abandonment of health projects in Delta

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—A Non- Governmental Organisation, Public and Private Development Centre, PPDC, Abuja, has decried the spate of abandoned and unexecuted primary healthcare centres and other national projects littered Delta State.

Senior Programme Officer, PPDC, Gift Omodedia, who stated this at a town hall meeting/interactive session with representatives from Burutu community in Burutu Local Government Area and Oko community in Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state, held in Asaba, called for citizens’ participation in project monitoring.

Disclosing their findings of monitored projects in Burutu and Oko- Anala communities, Omodedia said that some projects that were budgeted for were either not completed or nowhere to be found.

She lamented the complacency and docile attitude of most communities with regard to monitoring projects being executed in their communities, saying that “Some of the projects awarded only exist on paper with nothing on ground to show for such projects in the communities.”

Omodedia restated the resolve of PPDC to continue to mobilize for integrity in governance and increase citizens participation in governance through procurement monitoring.

In their various submissions, participants and stakeholders from Oko and Burutu communities commended the NGO for doing a good job in keeping government at all levels on their toes, affirming that the renovation of classroom blocks at Akpako Prtimary School, Oko-Anal has been abandoned while a Primary Healthcare Centre, which was said to be completed in Burutu was nowhere to be found.

