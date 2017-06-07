Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PPP Calls For The Scraping Of BECE – Peace FM Online

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Peace FM Online

PPP Calls For The Scraping Of BECE
Peace FM Online
The Progressive People's Party (PPP) has proposed that instead of conducting the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for pupils, the criteria for them to enter into the Senior High School, should be the writing of terminal examination.
Allow 'stranded' Bunkpurugu BECE candidates to resit soon – ActivistCitifmonline
20-year old hunchback participates in this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination.YEN.COM.GH
In Volta Region : Here is why this BECE candidate is writing her exams in bedPulse.com.gh
Ghana News Agency
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.