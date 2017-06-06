PPPRA reacts to ‘plan’ to increase fuel price – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
PPPRA reacts to 'plan' to increase fuel price
Daily Post Nigeria
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, has stated that it did not approve any N5 increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol. PPPRA is the authorised agency of the Federal Government that fixes and …
We haven't approved increase in fuel price- PPPRA
No attempt to hike fuel price by N5 – PPPRA
Disregard rumours of N5 fuel increase – PPPRA
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!