PR: HashMining.eu Cloud Mining Allows Anyone To Mine Ethereum

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Hash Mining is pleased to announce our new cloud mining service hashmining.eu that enables anyone to participate in ethereum mining without the need of purchasing specialized hardware.

HashMining.Eu Cloud Mining Allows Anyone to Join the Growing Ethereum Mining Industry

HashMining.eu is an organization of skilled professionals from different fields who commonly believe in future of cryptocurrencies. Headed and founded in late 2016 by Chief Executive Officer, Victor Grosser, (of BitcoinScamFighters.com), leads a team of experienced cloud and crypto mining engineers, analyst, and developers, who are committed to transforming the use and delivery of cryptocurrencies from Europe to the globe.

Hashmining.eu is headquartered in Amsterdam, while the mining farms are in The Netherlands & France. Essentially being an alternative to real cryptocurrency mining, it allows the user to enjoy the benefits of receiving ethereum without having to own any actual equipment. Other advantages include the common dilemma in but are not limited to high electricity costs, connection problems, proper cooling, high noise levels and shipping times.

A lot of average cryptocurrencies users would like to get into the mining economy, but they lack the technical knowledge of setting up specialized machines. Currently, it is also costly to mine Bitcoin as for the competitiveness. As such, cloud mining is far more convenient than operating own crypto mining hardware. The high-quality equipment allows the mining process to achieve maximum efficiency and makes the contract prices affordable. At the current time, forecasts show there is enough time to receive a decent return on investment (RoI) for ETH.

Also, Hashmining.eu users are greeted with yearly contracts (purchased hash rate does not expire), tech support that is available 24/7 and a functional control panel. User’s panel displays payout statistics, revenue, and its forecast. Additionally, to boost transparency, Hashmining.eu will provide live streams of their mining rigs and farm on YouTube. Currently, you can view one of their rigs, here, They will continue to expand and add more live streams as they go.

Hashmining.eu also offers a beneficial partner (referral) program which allows the user to receive additional funds from inviting new users. The referral reward is 10% of any referred user’s purchase. Hashmining.eu cloud mining services are available to new users as of now. Check them out today and get the chance to join the 100 KH/s for one year free promotion for the first 1000 users which you can get by utilizing the voucher code: BITCOINTALK2017 after leaving a comment on their Bitcointalk.org forum post.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact us at info@hashmining.eu.

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post PR: HashMining.eu Cloud Mining Allows Anyone To Mine Ethereum appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

