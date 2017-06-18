PR: The Secret to Becoming a Crypto Millionaire

Are you a crypto millionaire? If so, you probably bought into cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum very early. Early cryptocurrency investors in Ethereum saw their coins rise from $0.37 USD during the initial crowdsale to $380 USD today. A small $10,000 investment would be $1 million dollars today.

The same story is true for Bitcoin. Early Bitcoin users saw their currency crash to as low as $0.01 per coin, to $2800 USD today. You don’t even need to do the math. The gains are too big to miss out on.

Obviously, there’s a pattern here to becoming rich in crypto. We’d be stupid not to notice it. In every single case, investing early in promising projects like BTC and ETH during the initial crowdsale has given investors 100x to over 1000x returns on their investment. Yes, the key to getting rich is to invest early. The potential rewards are far too big to miss out on by going late. Becoming a multimillionaire with only a few thousand dollars in initial investments has never been easier. It’s all thanks to the connectivity of the internet, combined with the possibility of investing in promising projects during crowdfunds.

What looks promising now?

iDice.io is currently the fastest growing casino on the Ethereum blockchain. They launched only two months ago, and have accumulated $300k in bets already. No casino has ever grown that quickly. In addition, they’re releasing the world’s first mobile blockchain gambling application. Right now, Ethereum is rising like crazy. By investing early into iDice, investors get both gains from Ethereum’s price as well as iDice tokens, since they’re based on the Ethereum network.

Historically, Ethereum casino projects have seen their tokens rise at least 10-30x in the past few months. iDice is no different. The Ethereum crowdsale is currently issuing limited shares (iDice tokens) which can be redeemed for profits on their casino, and be traded on exchanges. The crowdsale will only last a few more days. If you want to get in on the next big crypto investment, join here: https://crowdsale.idice.io/

To keep updated on the iDice project, follow their twitter at https://twitter.com/idice_io. Crowdsale tokens are supply-capped, and likely to appreciate in value after.

